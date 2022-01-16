Motorcyclist dies in Lake Worth Beach crash early Sunday

A motorcyclist died in a crash overnight in Lake Worth Beach.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, John Hutchinson, 29, was traveling westbound on Lantana Road at 1:36 a.m. on Sunday, January 16, 2022 on a 2021 Kawasaki Ninja.

A 2018 Hyundai Elantra began to make a left turn across Lantana Road and the motorcycle struck the driver's side front corner of the Hyundai.

Hutchinson was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators said high speed may have been a contributing factor in this collision.

