Advertisement

Tornado destroys homes in Fort Myers area

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A tornado in the Fort Myers area caused heavy damage Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down at 7:35 a.m. with wind speeds at 118 mph.

Residents reported seeing large rotating funnel-type clouds in areas including Fort Myers Beach and Iona/McGregor.

According to WFTX-TV, the tornado downed trees and overturned vehicles. There have been four reported injuries and one pet is missing. 28 homes were destroyed and 62 homes have been deemed unlivable.

Kenneth Cieslak recorded video of a large funnel cloud filled with debris at Kelly Greens Golf & Country Club.

According to WFTX, at its height, Florida Power & Light reported more than 15,000 Lee County customers were without electricity.

Below is video of fire rescue crews surveying damage to mobile homes in Englewood, near Fort Myers.

Heavy damage at mobile home park in Englewood, Florida

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Boaters injured in Highland Beach boat crash
Pedestrian dies attempting to cross Florida's Turnpike
Death investigation report released for Bob Saget
Fort Lauderdale police sergeant arrested
Boynton Beach police searching for missing, endangered man

Latest News

Boca Raton police issue warning about text scam
Motorcyclist dies in Lake Worth Beach crash early Sunday
South Fla. rabbis have connection to Texas synagogue
South Fla. rabbis react to Texas synagogue hostage situation