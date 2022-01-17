Cases of rabbit hemorrhagic disease detected in Florida

A potentially deadly and highly-contagious virus is impacting rabbits in multiple states including Florida.

State agriculture officials released an updated statement earlier this month warning pet owners about rabbit hemorrhagic disease, type 2 (RHDV2).

Two cases of the virus have been identified in Florida since 2020 — a domestic rabbit in Lake County in December 2020 and the second in a domestic rabbit in St. Johns County in October 2021.

Currently, there is no evidence that the virus has spread to other domestic or wild rabbits from either infection. RHDV-2 is able to infect not only pet rabbits but also hares and cottontails.

There have been no detections of the virus from tests performed on wild rabbits in Florida.

State officials said the rabbit in St. Johns County is under quarantine and has been cleaned and disinfected.

The investigation to determine the source of the infection is ongoing and being monitored by the state.

Florida officials said other affected states currently include Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Wyoming. Cuba is also affected.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, RHDV2 does not impact human health.

Rabbit owners are urged to take "prudent biosecurity measures," including not purchasing hay or other commodities originating in rabbit hemorrhagic disease-affected states.

The state offered these tips for rabbit owners to help prevent the spread of the virus:

Keep a closed rabbitry

Exclude wild and feral rabbits from the rabbitry

Wash your hands between handling rabbits in different pens

Control flies and biting insects

Clean and disinfect equipment, tools, footwear, feed and water containers and cages. Recommended disinfectants include those in the phenol class or 10 percent bleach. Clean thoroughly with soap and water first and apply disinfectant for recommended contact time. Rinse well and allow to dry before allowing animal contact

House rabbits indoors if possible.

Do not share equipment with others who raise rabbits.

Contact your veterinarian if sick or dead rabbits are observed and submit carcasses for examination and prompt sampling

Do not transport rabbits into or out of RHDV quarantine areas

Separate new rabbits or those returning from shows for one month

The first sign that a rabbit is infected with RHDV is often sudden and unexpected death in a previously healthy animal. Those that do not die immediately may demonstrate poor appetite, depression, inactivity and listlessness. They will have a fever and bloody nasal discharge may be noted. Later signs of the virus include organ failure, jaundice, respiratory distress, diarrhea, weight loss, bloating and death.

