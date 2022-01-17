Advertisement

Deputies searching for missing woman in Delray Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 6:46 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Deputies are searching for a woman who went missing in Delray Beach over the weekend.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says Samiha Al-Sabbagh was last seen Saturday around noon.

According to officials, she voluntarily left Transformations Treatment Center wearing an orange colored sundress.

Anyone with information, is asked to call PBSO at 561-688-3400.

