MLK community celebration returns to Gifford

Celebrations for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. could be found throughout our area on Monday. In Indian River County, it marked the return of a community celebration that had been previously canceled by COVID-19.

Dale Dawkins found himself Monday morning directing traffic. The former NFL player saw his vision through to the finish.

Hundreds of participants walked through Gifford, marking the return of the MLK parade after a one year absence.

"We can’t let MLK day that means so much to this community and so many people as a whole. I just could not let it happen again," Dawkins said.

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Committee decided to cancel the annual parade because of COVID-19 concerns late last year.

Dawkins said it was important for him to ask the committee for permission to restart it.

"Where it looks like you’re coming in and taking over, it was a united effort," Dawkins said.

"It’d be a shame if we didn’t have this parade today so I have to come out and support," said Milton Grier.

Grier's jacket was an apt fashion statement.

"Dr. King stood for unity, equity, and rights for not just blacks, but for all," Grier said.

"No matter how big, no matter how small, no dream should ever be let go," said Brenda Carter with Light of the World Ministries.

And the dream of Dawkins and his team came true, with the help of others.

"The commissioners, the school board, the fire department, the sheriff department, community leaders, the reverends," said former NFL player Kenny Holmes.

Money raised will go towards the MLK Birthday Committees scholarship fund, as well as supporting a local youth football team.

