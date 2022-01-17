New monoclonal antibody site to open near Boynton Beach

The Florida Department of Health announced Monday that the state is opening five new monoclonal antibody therapy treatment sites, including one in Palm Beach County.

The treatments are for individuals who have contracted or been exposed to COVID-19.

Monoclonal antibody therapy treatment can prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death in high-risk patients who have contracted COVID-19.

Officials said the new site will open Tuesday at the West Boynton Recreation Center located at 6000 Northtree Blvd.

The location will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Palm Beach County's first monoclonal antibody therapy treatment site opened in August at Westgate Park.

Other new monoclonal sites are set to open in Broward, Miami-Dade, Seminole and Duval counties.

The Broward County location will be in Sunrise at Markham Park, 16001 W. State Road 84.

The Miami-Dade site will be at the Miami Dade College North Campus, 11380 NW 27th Ave.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced earlier this month that he was working to expand the availability of monoclonal treatments to Florida residents, asking the federal government to increase the supply in Florida to at least 30,000 doses per week.

The governor said Jan. 7 that 15,000 doses of the treatments made by Regeneron had been secured for Florida and would support new monoclonal antibody sites.

The treatments can reduce the risk of death and hospitalization by 70 to 85 percent, according to the FDOH.

