All lanes closed on I-95 northbound at Glades Road after fatal crash

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:16 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
All lanes are closed on I-95 northbound at Glades Road after a crash Tuesday morning.

Officials say the fatal crash involved two vehicles and one rolled over.

Drivers heading northbound should get off I-95 at Palmetto Park then use Military Trail, Powerline Road or US-1 as alternative routes.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.

