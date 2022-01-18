All lanes closed on I-95 northbound at Glades Road after fatal crash
Published: Jan. 18, 2022
All lanes are closed on I-95 northbound at Glades Road after a crash Tuesday morning.
Officials say the fatal crash involved two vehicles and one rolled over.
Drivers heading northbound should get off I-95 at Palmetto Park then use Military Trail, Powerline Road or US-1 as alternative routes.
