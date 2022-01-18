Bunnies to get vaccinated against rabbit hemorrhagic disease

A South Florida veterinarian is distributing vaccines Tuesday to help prevent the spread of a deadly virus affecting rabbits.

Rabbit hemorrhagic disease (RHDV2) is a virus impacting bunnies in multiple states including Florida.

Two cases have been identified in Florida since 2020.

RHDV2 does not impact human health, but about 80 percent of rabbits that contract the virus don't survive.

Dr. Susan Kelleher specializes in treating exotic pets at her Deerfield Beach office.

Dr. Susan Kelleher of Avian and Exotic Animal Hospital in Broward County is holding a vaccine event Tuesday afternoon for rabbit owners to get their pets inoculated against the virus.

Kelleher said every rabbit that is vaccinated against the virus will also need to have a microchip, which is also being offered.

The cost of the vaccine is $60, and the microchip is $36.

Contact Kelleher's office in Deerfield Beach at 954-968-7171 for more details.

The veterinarian's next RHDV2 vaccination event is scheduled for Feb. 22 at 2 p.m.

