City offering free Delray Beach Open tickets

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 26: Maria Kirilenko of Russia prepares to serve in her quarterfinal match against Jie Zheng of China during day nine of the 2010 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 26, 2010 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by John Donegan-Pool/Getty Images)(Getty Images)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The city of Delray Beach is giving the community a chance to watch the Delray Beach Open for free.

The city, in partnership with the Delray Beach Open, is giving away 100 tickets per game.

The tickets are being offered on a first-come, first-served basis, and are limited to two tickets, per person, per day.

Tickets will be given out daily in the lobby of Pompey Park Community Center from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. while tickets last.

The Delray Beach Open begins on Feb. 11 and runs until the Feb. 18.

For more information, click here.

