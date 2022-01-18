Advertisement

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Malik McDowell accused of exposing himself in South Florida

25-year-old arrested Monday in Deerfield Beach
Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Malik McDowell leaves the field after the first half of an...
Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Malik McDowell leaves the field after the first half of an NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla.(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Peter Burke
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - A Cleveland Browns player has been arrested in South Florida.

Defensive tackle Malik McDowell was arrested Monday in Deerfield Beach.

Broward County jail records show he faces charges of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence and exposing sex organs in public.

According to a Broward Sheriff’s Office arrest report, McDowell was seen walking naked near a children’s learning center. When the arresting deputy arrived, McDowell was sitting on the curb, yelled an expletive and then charged at the deputy, punching him or her several times.

The deputy’s identity was redacted, citing Marcy’s Law.

McDowell was eventually subdued with a Taser gun in order to be handcuffed and placed into custody, the report said.

The 25-year-old Michigan native was a 2017 second-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks. He missed his entire rookie season after his involvement in an ATV crash that year and spent the next season on Seattle’s non-football injured reserve list. He was released in 2019 and spent two seasons out of football before signing with the Browns last year.

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Malik McDowell reacts during an NFL game against the Arizona...
Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Malik McDowell reacts during an NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. The Cardinals won 37-14.(David Richard | AP)

McDowell, who is 6-foot-6 and 295 pounds, played in 15 games for the Browns this season, recording 30 tackles and three sacks.

He was being held without bond at the main Broward County jail.

The Browns had offered McDowell a chance to revive his career following a troubled past that included an 11-month jail stay in Michigan. He was under contract for only one season.

“We are aware of the very concerning incident and arrest involving Malik McDowell and are in the process of gathering more information,” team spokesman Rob McBurnett told WPTV in a statement. “We understand the severity of this matter and our thoughts are for the well-being of all involved. We will have no further comment at this time.”

