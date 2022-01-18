Could Port St. Lucie be getting a new waterpark?

The City of Port St. Lucie could soon be home to the area's newest waterpark.

On Tuesday, city council members will hear from a team of engineers from Kimley Horn about a study conducted to see where the best location would be.

Records show the preferred site to be in Torino Regional Park.

Another optional site is in the Tradition neighborhood.

On the table are three pricing options ranging from $10 to $25 million dollars.

The most expensive option would include single and multi-rider slides, a wave pool and flow rider, and a lazy river.

The cheapest option would cost roughly $10-15 million dollars and would include an 8-lane lap pool, some slides, and a smaller lazy river.

"I think they should go all out," said Skylar Lasseur, Port St. Lucie resident. "Put your money where it needs to be put, put the money behind it, so that it's something. It gives the city traffic, it will bring more people into the city, I think, just go all out, no more small parks."

The study to be presented to city council members includes a cost analysis for each of the three sized parks.

Part of the research conducted includes the number of children living in the area and the median household income.

"It's definitely needed," said Lasseur. "It's sometimes boring over here, there's usually nothing to do sometimes. So, it's good we have something that's different in the community. I used to drive every July to Rapids. The older I got, I can't make the drive. So, if it's local, I'll go every day."

Back in June of 2021, city leaders issued a purchase order to consultants.

City leaders still need to decide whether the park will be owned and operated by the city or be run by a third-party management company.

Admission prices will likely depend on the size and cost of the waterpark.

Monday's meeting is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. at City Hall.

