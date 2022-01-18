Expanded child tax credits end: What's next for families?

January is the first month since July of last year that families will not be receiving an expanded child tax credit.

The payments were established when the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan was signed into law in March 2021.

For six months, extra money was distributed to about 39 million American households with children.

The expanded tax credit increased the maximum child tax credit in 2021 to $3,600 for children 5 or younger and to $3,000 per child between 6 and 17.

However, the last of those payments ended in December after Congress could not agree to extend those benefits for families.

The Biden administration continues to push for passage of the Build Back Better bill, which would continue the enhanced child tax credits.

However, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, said he would not support that component of the bill without the addition of a work requirement for parents, according to a CNBC report.

For now, the child tax credit for 2022 has fallen back to $2,000 per dependent under 17.

