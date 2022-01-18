Advertisement

Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret

Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object to their identities being revealed.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell is no longer protecting the names of eight men involved in Jeffrey Epstein’s operation.

Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object to their identities being revealed.

The men are listed as “John Does” in a 2015 civil lawsuit brought against Maxwell by Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre.

Giuffre’s allegations imply the men were involved in Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of minor girls between 1994 and 2004.

Although Epstein is reputed to have had many rich and powerful friends, none have been specifically implicated in court.

The final decision on releasing their names is up to Federal Judge Loretta Preska.

The letter was written the same day another federal judge allowed Giuffre’s case to move forward against Prince Andrew.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boater killed after hitting dock along Intracoastal Waterway
Cases of rabbit hemorrhagic disease detected in Florida
Tornado destroys homes in Fort Myers area
Fatal crash closes lanes on I-95 northbound at Glades Road
Boca Raton police issue warning about text scam

Latest News

Researchers said the the oldest modern human remains are 30,000 years older than previously...
Oldest modern human remains older than previously estimated, new research says
How to avoid scams and save money when you move homes
Police arrested and charged Kerry Lyn Caviasca with two counts of risk of injury to a minor and...
Teacher charged for leaving children home alone for two days and nights
A house in Washington state was knocked off of its foundation early Monday morning.
Homeowners describe sliding house, rescue
Bunnies to get vaccinated against rabbit hemorrhagic disease