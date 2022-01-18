Lanes closed on I-95 northbound at Glades Road after fatal crash
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:16 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Most northbound lanes of Interstate 95 are closed at Glades Road after a crash Tuesday morning.
One lane has opened up for traffic to move, but it's going slowly.
Officials say the fatal crash involved two vehicles and one rolled over.
Drivers heading northbound should get off I-95 at Palmetto Park Road and then use Military Trail, Powerline Road or U.S. Highway 1 as alternative routes.
This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.
