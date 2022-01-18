Advertisement

Manatee released at Manatee Lagoon in Riviera Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FPL’s Manatee Lagoon released a young manatee back into the wild Tuesday afternoon.

Last year, the juvenile manatee, named “Lemur,” was rescued for severe wounds on its back from a suspected boat strike.

For the last 12 months, Lemur has been in the Miami Seaquarium for rehabilitation and was recently deemed healthy enough to go back into the wild.

“This year has been a struggle for the manatees,” said Rachel Shanker, Manatee Lagoon and FWC Conservation Education Liaison.  “They are not doing as well as they have in previous years, so it’s really important that we are able to rehabilitate those manatees that are rescued and get them released and back into the wild and back into their native habitat to make sure that the populations are as high as they can be.”

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and a marine team released Lemur in the manatee lagoon outflow area around 2 p.m.

The public is welcome to observe the manatees from the FPL Manatee Lagoon, located at 6000 N. Flager Drive in West Palm Beach.

Admission and parking are free.

For more information about Manatee Lagoon or to check out the live web camera, click here.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Boater killed after hitting dock along Intracoastal Waterway
Fatal crash closes lanes on I-95 northbound at Glades Road
Port St. Lucie could get new water park
Cases of rabbit hemorrhagic disease detected in Florida
Tornado destroys homes in Fort Myers area

Latest News

Norton Antivirus Refund Scam thwarted in Martin County
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 26: Maria Kirilenko of Russia prepares to serve in her...
City offering free Delray Beach Open tickets
'Private beach' markers anger beachgoers on Palm Beach
'Private beach' markers anger beachgoers on Palm Beach