Norton Antivirus Refund Scam thwarted in Martin County

A new scam called the Norton Antivirus Refund Scam is making the rounds, preying on senior citizens.

But in one Martin County case, the scam was thwarted.

Once the sheriff's office gets involved, usually the scam has already played out and the money has been sent or wired. This time, however, the mail delivery service noticed something wasn't right.

After being tipped off, deputies intercepted the package with $10,000 dollars wrapped in tin foil.

The victim in this case is an elderly woman in her 80s. The sheriff's office said she was contacted by what she thought was Norton Antivirus, the software to protect your computer from a virus.

The victim was told she was accidentally refunded money and overpaid by several thousand dollars. The scammer asked her to send back the money so he wouldn't be fired.

We're told this Norton Refund Scam is becoming more popular.

Victims are clicking on a link and allowing the scammer to have remote access into their computer...before then sending money.

"Had we not intercepted this money, who knows how long it would take for this lady to figure out she was actually being scammed and the money was never going to be reimbursed into her account," said MCSO Chief Deputy John Budensiek.

Some warning signs, investigators said you need to verify emails and be caution before clicking on just any link.

If you're responsible to an elderly adult, check their accounts and set up alerts so you know if money is being withdrawn.

