Advertisement

Opera singer accepts insanity plea in Mar-a-Lago breach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Connecticut opera singer who drew law enforcement fire when she sped through a checkpoint outside then-President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach has been found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Florida prosecutors accepted Hannah Roemhild's plea during a brief hearing Tuesday with the 32-year-old singer appearing by Zoom from her home state.

Federal prosecutors accepted a similar plea deal in August.

Her attorneys have said she has a history of mental illness.

Roemhild only spoke to acknowledge her presence during the three-minute hearing in West Palm Beach.

Under terms of the agreement, she must undergo psychiatric treatment and counseling and take medications, with monthly blood tests to confirm compliance.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Boater killed after hitting dock along Intracoastal Waterway
Fatal crash closes lanes on I-95 northbound at Glades Road
Cases of rabbit hemorrhagic disease detected in Florida
Tornado destroys homes in Fort Myers area
New monoclonal antibody site to open near Boynton Beach

Latest News

How to avoid scams and save money when you move homes
Bunnies to get vaccinated against rabbit hemorrhagic disease
Florida bill would add cameras to school zones for speeding fines
Port St. Lucie could get new water park