'Private beach' markers anger beachgoers on Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
The struggle over beach access is once again playing out on the island of Palm Beach.

Beachgoers and property owners are at odds over who can take in the breathtaking views.

There is a public access area on Sunset Beach, which has private property on both sides. However, the public can still be on the beach and can walk along the shore.

Markers claim an area of Palm Beach is "private" to beachgoers.
But lately, warning signs started going up from property owners about "private property" and "no trespassing."

It's received attention on social media, especially since Florida law allows the public to be between the high tide line and waters edge — even in front of private property.

Former Palm Beach Post reporter Christine Stapleton posted about it, saying she often gets harassed by some homeowners.

Christine Stapleton discusses the private beach signs posted on Palm Beach.
"They insisted that this is their property, and it's an 'us versus them' and because Palm Beach is so wealthy it has become a class controversy, which is unfortunate," Stapleton said. "It's always been that way but is getting much worse because so many people are here now."

One main reason the public can come along the shoreline is the state pays for a lot of beach restoration and that line is considered state property.

