Riviera Beach holding event for first-time homebuyers

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
If you are ready to become a homeowner, the city of Riviera Beach wants to help point you in the right direction.

Next week, the city is hosting a virtual homeownership session.

It's taking place on Jan. 26 at 6 p.m. and is expected to last until 7:15 p.m.

Residents will be able to discuss the home-buying process with mortgage lenders and other housing professionals.

Click here to register for the event.

