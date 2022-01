SpaceX rocket will launch more than 4 dozen Starlink internet satellites into orbit Tuesday night.

The 49 Starlink satellites will go into space on a Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center.

The launch was previously scheduled for Monday evening but due to weather conditions SpaceX postponed the launch.

Liftoff is scheduled for 7:04 p.m.

With more favorable weather conditions for liftoff and booster recovery, now targeting Tuesday, January 18 at 7:04 p.m. ET for Falcon 9’s launch of Starlink satellites → https://t.co/bJFjLCzWdK — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 17, 2022

