SpaceX rocket has successfully launched more than 4 dozen Starlink internet satellites into orbit Tuesday night.

The 49 Starlink satellites went into space on a Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center.

Liftoff was at 9:02 p.m.

Falcon 9’s first stage has landed on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship pic.twitter.com/HxtyPBsvYp — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 19, 2022

New T-0 of 9:02 p.m. ET for tonight’s Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites → https://t.co/bJFjLCzWdK — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 18, 2022

With more favorable weather conditions for liftoff and booster recovery, now targeting Tuesday, January 18 at 7:04 p.m. ET for Falcon 9’s launch of Starlink satellites → https://t.co/bJFjLCzWdK — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 17, 2022

