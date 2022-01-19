Advertisement

Absolut Vodka creates gift registry for singles this Galentine's Day

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Galentine's Day has grown in popularity since it was introduced in a "Parks and Recreation" episode in 2010.

This year, Absolut Vodka is adding a gift registry to the festivities for singles.

The vodka brand says singles spend so much money on friends reaching life's traditional milestones. A NerdWallet survey shows the average price of a gift registry item is $72, but many guests spend more.

Absolut's The Registry for Me gives single friends time in the spotlight with a wish list of their very own.

Ready to register for manicure sets, martini glasses and more? You can create yours by clicking here.

