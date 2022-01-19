Advertisement

Butler's block seals FSU's OT win over No. 6 Duke

Florida State forward Malik Osborne (10) and forward John Butler (22) celebrate beating Duke...
Florida State forward Malik Osborne (10) and forward John Butler (22) celebrate beating Duke 79-78 in overtime of an NCAA college basketball game in Tallahassee, Fla., Tuesday Jan. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 12:26 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RayQuan Evans made a pair of free throws with 12 seconds left in overtime, John Butler blocked Wendell Moore Jr.'s driving attempt in the lane with 2 seconds remaining, and Florida State stunned No. 6 Duke 79-78 on Tuesday night.

Florida State let a nine-point lead slip away in regulation and needed Evans driving layup high off the glass with 2 seconds left to send the game to overtime.

Paolo Banchero had 20 points and 12 rebounds for Duke.

Caleb Mills had 16 of his 18 points in the second half and overtime for Florida State, which won its fourth straight game.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Boater killed after hitting dock along Intracoastal Waterway
Construction moving forward on Newfield development in Martin County
Fatal crash closes lanes on I-95 northbound at Glades Road
Port St. Lucie could get new water park
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret

Latest News

Suits for Seniors presents $5,000 check to Lake Worth High School
5G wireless rollout limited because of safety concerns at certain airports
Miami guard Isaiah Wong (2) shoots over North Carolina guard Dontrez Styles, second from left,...
Hurricanes build 27-point halftime lead, cruise past UNC
SpaceX successfully launches Starlink internet satellites into orbit