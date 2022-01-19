Advertisement

Couples can get married for free on Valentine's Day

Close up of two wedding rings laid on flower bouquet
By WPTV - Staff
Jan. 19, 2022
Fifteen couples have the chance to get married for free at one of the most iconic locations in Palm Beach County on Valentine's Day.

Palm Beach County Clerk of Courts Joseph Abruzzo will officiate the wedding on Feb. 14 at 11 a.m. the Flagler Museum. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no other guests will be allowed at the ceremony. Although the ceremony is free, couples are still required to pay for a marriage license.

To register for the ceremony, click here.

Registration will continue until all 15 spaces are filled, and further sign ups will go on a waiting list.

