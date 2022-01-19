Advertisement

Deputies: Florida man ambushed jogger, planned to kill him

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Sheriff's investigators say an 18-year-old Florida man ambushed a jogger, who he planned to kill and hide the body at his home.

The man told Brevard County Sheriff's investigators he noticed the jogger about six weeks ago.

On Monday, he hid behind a light pole and waited for him to pass by.

Investigators say he threw a belt from a robe around the jogger's neck.

But the jogger is trained in martial arts and fought back. He held the man down until deputies arrived and arrested him. He's charged with attempted murder.

