Masks mandated at Palm Beach County School Board meetings

The Palm Beach County School Board on Wednesday voted to once again require facial coverings at all public school board meetings.

In a unanimous vote, board members reinstated a facial covering mandate for board meetings. Anyone who isn't wearing a mask will be taken to a separate room or area with the ability to watch the meeting and speak during public comment.

The School District of Palm Beach County currently requires all staff members and visitors to wear facial coverings inside school buildings.

"What I'm asking the board to do is approve a change in the policy, temporary change in the policy, to make us consistent in this board room with the superintendent's directive as to mask wearing at all other school board property," said School Board Chairman Frank Barbieri.

The mask mandate for school board meetings takes effect immediately.

Palm Beach County public school students are encouraged, but not mandated, to wear masks at school and on school district transportation.

