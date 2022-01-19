Advertisement

Masks mandated at Palm Beach County School Board meetings

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022
The Palm Beach County School Board on Wednesday voted to once again require facial coverings at all public school board meetings.

In a unanimous vote Wednesday, board members voted to reinstate a facial covering mandate for board meetings. Anyone who isn't wearing a mask will be taken to a separate room or area with the ability to watch the meeting and speak during public comment.

The School District of Palm Beach County currently requires all staff members and visitors to wear facial coverings inside school buildings.

Students are encouraged, but not mandated, to wear masks at school and on school district transportation.

