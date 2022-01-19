Advertisement

New drive-thru COVID-19 testing site opening in Wellington

A nurse at a drive up COVID-19 coronavirus testing station set up by the University of...
A nurse at a drive up COVID-19 coronavirus testing station set up by the University of Washington Medical Center uses a swab to take a sample from the nose of a person in their car, Friday, March 13, 2020, in Seattle. UW Medicine is conducting drive-thru testing in a hospital parking garage and has screened hundreds of staff members, faculty and trainees for the COVID-19 coronavirus. U.S. hospitals are setting up triage tents, calling doctors out of retirement, guarding their supplies of face masks and making plans to cancel elective surgery as they brace for an expected onslaught of coronavirus patients. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)(AP)
By Kamrel Eppinger
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
The Village of Wellington is teaming up with SynergyDx to offer free Covid-19 tests.

A new drive-thru site is opening on Wednesday and will be located at Wellington Green Park, 2175 Wellington Green Drive.

It will operate Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Self-Swab PCR Tests will be available and patients can expect to have their results within 48 hours.

Tests are available for symptomatic and asymptomatic patients ages six months and older.

To ensure the health and safety of testing staff and community members, patients are encouraged to wear a face mask.

