Palm Beach County School Board to vote on interim police chief

The Palm Beach County School Board on Wednesday could appoint a new chief of the school district's police department, at least for the time being.

Superintendent Mike Burke is recommending that Assistant Chief Patrick McCutcheon serve as police chief on an interim basis while the School District of Palm Beach County conducts a nationwide search for a new chief.

Earlier this month, current school district Police Chief Daniel Alexander announced he's resigning to take a position outside of Florida. Alexander's last day will be Friday.

School board members on Wednesday evening will vote to approve McCutcheon as the district's new interim chief.

McCutcheon joined the School District of Palm Beach County's police department in 2004 as a police officer. Since then, he's been promoted through the ranks to lieutenant, commander, major, and now assistant chief.

"The School District assures students, staff, parents and the community that the high-quality school security that children have received will continue through this transition period and beyond," a district spokesperson said in a news release.

McCutcheon will be eligible to apply for the police chief job permanently.

Alexander — who's joining a county executive management team outside of Florida — was promoted to chief of the school district's police department in April of last year following the sudden resignation of former Police Chief Frank Kitzerow.

