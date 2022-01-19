Advertisement

Palm Beach County School Board to vote on interim police chief

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Palm Beach County School Board on Wednesday could appoint a new chief of the school district's police department, at least for the time being.

Superintendent Mike Burke is recommending that Assistant Chief Patrick McCutcheon serve as police chief on an interim basis while the School District of Palm Beach County conducts a nationwide search for a new chief.

Earlier this month, current school district Police Chief Daniel Alexander announced he's resigning to take a position outside of Florida. Alexander's last day will be Friday.

School board members on Wednesday evening will vote to approve McCutcheon as the district's new interim chief.

McCutcheon joined the School District of Palm Beach County's police department in 2004 as a police officer. Since then, he's been promoted through the ranks to lieutenant, commander, major, and now assistant chief.

"The School District assures students, staff, parents and the community that the high-quality school security that children have received will continue through this transition period and beyond," a district spokesperson said in a news release.

McCutcheon will be eligible to apply for the police chief job permanently.

Alexander — who's joining a county executive management team outside of Florida — was promoted to chief of the school district's police department in April of last year following the sudden resignation of former Police Chief Frank Kitzerow.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Boater killed after hitting dock along Intracoastal Waterway
Construction moving forward on Newfield development in Martin County
Fatal crash closes lanes on I-95 northbound at Glades Road
Port St. Lucie could get new water park
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret

Latest News

A nurse at a drive up COVID-19 coronavirus testing station set up by the University of...
New drive-thru COVID-19 testing site opening in Wellington
5G wireless rollout limited because of safety concerns at certain airports
Absolut Vodka creates gift registry for singles this Galentine’s Day
Florida State forward Malik Osborne (10) and forward John Butler (22) celebrate beating Duke...
Butler’s block seals FSU’s OT win over No. 6 Duke