Advertisement

South Fla. lawmaker wants to end holidays honoring Confederacy

Florida Sen. Lauren Book stands for the Pledge of Allegiance during a legislative session,...
Florida Sen. Lauren Book stands for the Pledge of Allegiance during a legislative session, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A South Florida lawmaker has filed a bill that seeks to put an end to the state's Confederate holidays.

State Sen. Lauren Book, D-Plantation, introduced SB 250 last week to remove all memorializations of the Confederate States of America, including the designations of the birthdays of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee and former U.S. Secretary of War Jefferson Davis, who also served as president of the Confederacy.

The Democratic minority leader's bill also calls for an end to "provisions prohibiting specified improper uses or mutilation of the flag or emblem of the Confederate States of America."

A small plane flies a Confederate flag banner around the racetrack during the NASCAR Xfinity...
A small plane flies a Confederate flag banner around the racetrack during the NASCAR Xfinity auto race Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Richmond, Va.

Among the dates that Florida recognizes as legal holidays are three Confederate designations -- Lee's birthday (Jan. 19), Confederate Memorial Day (April 26) and Davis' birthday (June 3).

Book has previously attempted to push through similar legislation, but her bills failed in committee.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Boater killed after hitting dock along Intracoastal Waterway
Construction moving forward on Newfield development in Martin County
Fatal crash closes lanes on I-95 northbound at Glades Road
Port St. Lucie could get new water park

Latest News

Reports: Shooting in West Palm Beach on Tamarind Ave. and 18th Street
Student shot at Florida high school near Orlando
Student shot at Florida high school near Orlando
St. Lucie Public Schools superintendent to retire
Deputies: Florida man ambushed jogger, planned to kill him