Advertisement

Starbucks nixes vaccine mandate after Supreme Court ruling

FILE - The "Siren" logo hangs outside a Starbucks coffee shop, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in...
FILE - The "Siren" logo hangs outside a Starbucks coffee shop, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Boston.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Starbucks is no longer requiring its U.S. workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, reversing a policy it announced earlier this month.

In a memo sent Tuesday to employees, the Seattle coffee giant said it was responding to last week’s ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court. In a 6-3 vote, the court rejected the Biden administration’s plan to require vaccines or regular COVID testing at companies with more than 100 workers.

“We respect the court’s ruling and will comply,” Starbucks Chief Operating Officer John Culver wrote in the memo.

On Jan. 3, Starbucks said it would require all employees to be vaccinated by Feb. 9 or face a weekly COVID test requirement. At the time, Culver said it was the responsibility of Starbucks’ leadership “to do whatever we can to help keep you safe and create the safest work environment possible.”

In Tuesday’s memo, Culver said the company continues to strongly encourage vaccinations and booster shots.

Starbucks required workers to reveal their vaccination status by Jan. 10. The company said Wednesday that 90% have reported and the “vast majority” are fully vaccinated. Starbucks wouldn’t say what percent of workers are not fully vaccinated.

Starbucks employs 228,000 people in the U.S.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boater killed after hitting dock along Intracoastal Waterway
Construction moving forward on Newfield development in Martin County
Fatal crash closes lanes on I-95 northbound at Glades Road
Port St. Lucie could get new water park

Latest News

There has been an unprecedented demand for COVID-19 tests that's led to shortages. This week,...
US begins offering 1 billion free COVID tests, but many more needed
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
3 cops face complex federal trial in George Floyd’s death
FILE - Jon Vaughn, a former University of Michigan football player from 1988 to 1991 speaks...
U. of Michigan reaches $490M settlement over sexual abuse
André Leon Talley, a former editor at large for Vogue magazine, speaks to a reporter at the...
Pioneering fashion journalist André Leon Talley dies at 73
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed the fight is not over and ridiculed Republican...
Raw Senate debate on voting bill unlikely to end filibuster