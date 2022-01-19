Student shot at Florida high school near Orlando

Officials at a school in central Florida said a student was shot on or near campus Wednesday.

The incident occurred at Seminole High School in Sanford, Florida, which is about 20 miles north of Orlando.

The school system said one student was injured and the suspected shooter was in custody.

"This was an isolated incident. Students are safe on campus, but will remain in lockdown until cleared by law enforcement," Seminole County Public Schools said in a statement.

Police officials said the student's injuries were not life-threatening, according to a report from WESH.

No other information was immediately available.

Scripps Only Content 2022