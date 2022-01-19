Advertisement

Student shot at Florida high school near Orlando

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Officials at a school in central Florida said a student was shot on or near campus Wednesday.

The incident occurred at Seminole High School in Sanford, Florida, which is about 20 miles north of Orlando.

The school system said one student was injured and the suspected shooter was in custody.

"This was an isolated incident. Students are safe on campus, but will remain in lockdown until cleared by law enforcement," Seminole County Public Schools said in a statement.

Police officials said the student's injuries were not life-threatening, according to a report from WESH.

No other information was immediately available.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Boater killed after hitting dock along Intracoastal Waterway
Construction moving forward on Newfield development in Martin County
Fatal crash closes lanes on I-95 northbound at Glades Road
Port St. Lucie could get new water park

Latest News

Reports: Shooting in West Palm Beach on Tamarind Ave. and 18th Street
Student shot at Florida high school near Orlando
St. Lucie Public Schools superintendent to retire
Deputies: Florida man ambushed jogger, planned to kill him