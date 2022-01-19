Advertisement

Suits for Seniors presents $5,000 check to Lake Worth High School

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 12:16 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Suits for Seniors presented a $5,000 check to Lake Worth High school during the City Council meeting Tuesday night.

In the past six years, the program has assisted nearly 1,500 high school students graduate and start on a successful path.
The program has a 100% graduation rate.

The eight-week courses teaches them about financial literacy and other topics to prepare them for life after high school.

Boys and girls will receive a suit. They will learn how to apply for jobs, attend resume-building session and participate in a mock interview.

"This is the first time an organization from the community or city has reached out to us and made a partnership," Jervonte Edmonds, CEO & Founder of Suits for Seniors said. "Healthier Lakeworth and we are very excited to work with them because one of their missions and one of their important initiatives is to invest in youth.

"We've been doing it for the past six years and when we collaborate with partners it creates a greater impact into those under served kids."

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Boater killed after hitting dock along Intracoastal Waterway
Construction moving forward on Newfield development in Martin County
Fatal crash closes lanes on I-95 northbound at Glades Road
Port St. Lucie could get new water park
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret

Latest News

Florida State forward Malik Osborne (10) and forward John Butler (22) celebrate beating Duke...
Butler's block seals FSU's OT win over No. 6 Duke
5G wireless rollout limited because of safety concerns at certain airports
Miami guard Isaiah Wong (2) shoots over North Carolina guard Dontrez Styles, second from left,...
Hurricanes build 27-point halftime lead, cruise past UNC
SpaceX successfully launches Starlink internet satellites into orbit