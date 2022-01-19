Two pedestrians struck by vehicle in Delray Beach
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Two pedestrians were struck by one vehicle in Delray Beach Wednesday afternoon, according to Delray Beach Fire Rescue.
The incident occurred at 4:32 p.m. near Linton Boulevard and Ocean Drive.
Both patients were transported to Delray Beach Medical Center as a trauma alert.
Delray Beach Police Department is investigating the crash.
This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Scripps Only Content 2022