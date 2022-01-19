Two pedestrians struck by vehicle in Delray Beach

Two pedestrians were struck by one vehicle in Delray Beach Wednesday afternoon, according to Delray Beach Fire Rescue.

The incident occurred at 4:32 p.m. near Linton Boulevard and Ocean Drive.

Both patients were transported to Delray Beach Medical Center as a trauma alert.

Delray Beach Police Department is investigating the crash.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

