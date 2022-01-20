Advertisement

$7,000 meant for scammer intercepted in Martin County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Thousands of dollars was intercepted before reaching a scammer preying on elderly people in Martin County on Wednesday.

According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office (MCSO), an elderly citizen was scammed into believing she had won a foreign lottery.

The woman attempted to send $7,000 in a cash bundle carefully concealed in a magazine to the con artist.

An alert and concerned shipping clerk called MCSO, who were able to track the money back to the victim.

"Please reach out to your senior family members, friends and neighbors and warn them of these scams, inquire about any phone calls, text messages or internet activity that may have prompted them to pursue an action involving large amounts of cash," a MCSO spokesperson said in a social media post. "Understand that they believe what they are doing is going to make the lives of their family or others better. Whether it’s a lottery win, a refund, or a deal too good to be true."

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Student shot at Florida high school near Orlando
Florida Sen. Lauren Book stands for the Pledge of Allegiance during a legislative session,...
South Fla. lawmaker wants to end holidays honoring Confederacy
Pregnant woman tests positive for COVID-19, gives birth, survives after months on ventilator
Boater killed after hitting dock along Intracoastal Waterway
Two pedestrians struck by vehicle in Delray Beach

Latest News

Boca Raton among bicycle friendly cities in Florida
Retiring St. Lucie County superintendent reflects on 'rewarding' career
Tampa Bay Buccaneers players stand for the national anthem before a preseason NFL football game...
Bill would require Fla. pro sports teams to play national anthem
FILE - This Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 file photo shows Florida first lady Casey DeSantis in...
Florida's first lady finishes chemotherapy in breast cancer battle