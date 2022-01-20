Advertisement

Adele announces Las Vegas shows postponed due to pandemic-related issues

FILE - Adele performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.
FILE - Adele performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.(Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
By Fox 5 Vegas staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (FOX5/Gray News) - Adele announced on Thursday that all dates of her Las Vegas Strip residency have been rescheduled.

KVVU reports the singer shared that her show has been “absolutely destroyed” by delivery delays. In addition, she said that half of her team has COVID-19.

Adele was set to kick off her highly-anticipated residency on Friday at Caesars Palace.

In a tearful apology video posted across all of her social media pages, the singer did not share new dates. However, the posts did state that “all dates will be rescheduled. More info coming soon.”

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Student shot at Florida high school near Orlando
Florida Sen. Lauren Book stands for the Pledge of Allegiance during a legislative session,...
South Fla. lawmaker wants to end holidays honoring Confederacy
Pregnant woman tests positive for COVID-19, gives birth, survives after months on ventilator
Two pedestrians struck by vehicle in Delray Beach
Boater killed after hitting dock along Intracoastal Waterway

Latest News

Scripps Research sells Palm Beach County campus to UF
FILE - Signage at the headquarters of the NCAA is viewed in Indianapolis, March 12, 2020.
NCAA ratifies new constitution, paving way to restructuring
WALB
Albany teen accepted to 48 universities, earns $600K in scholarships
Substitute teacher shortage affecting classrooms countywide