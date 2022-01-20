Boca Raton among bicycle friendly cities in Florida

The City of Boca Raton is one of 55 destinations nationwide that is bike friendly, according to the League of American Bicyclists.

With over 84 miles of bike lanes, paved shoulders, and trails, the City has been recognized as one of the most 'Bicycle Friendly Communities' in the United States by the League of American Bicyclists.

Over the years, the bicycle network has been enhanced by unique and highly successful projects such as the A1A bicycle lanes, the El-Rio Shared Use Trail, and the Patch Reef Trail.

Indian River County, Sunrise, Sanibel Island, and Naples are also listed as designated bicycle friendly communities.

Overall, Florida ranks as the 10th most bicycle friendly state in the nation, with 27 bicycle friendly communities, 150 bicycle friendly businesses and seven bicycle friendly universities.

To find more cities in Florida that are bike friendly, click here.

To see where your state ranks as being bicycle friendly click here.

