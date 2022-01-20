Emmanuel Velazquez Delaytz: Missing West Palm Beach man found dead, police say

A West Palm Beach man who was reported missing a week ago was found dead late Tuesday night, according to police.

Police said Emmanuel Velazquez Delaytz, 39, went missing on Jan. 12 from the 800 block of Village Boulevard.

Delaytz was found dead inside his car in the 700 block of 21th Street.

No foul play is suspected, officials said.

