Murder of Riviera Beach man Tommy Neal Jr. remains mystery

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Authorities say Tommy Neal Jr. was murdered in his vehicle three years ago today near West Palm Beach and detectives are asking for the public’s help.

The slaying happened on the 3600 block of Reese Avenue in the industrial area. Deputies found Neal, 28, dead from a gun shot wound.

In April 2019, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office released a video asking for the public's help in solving his murder.

Detectives believe someone knows something about Neal’s death.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

