Okeechobee Co. schools no longer notified when students test positive for COVID-19

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Okeechobee School District will no longer be notified when a student tests positive for COVID-19.

The move is being made by the Florida Department of Health in Okeechobee County due to an overwhelming number of COVID-19 cases.

Contact tracing will be eliminated for school-aged children.

"If you child tests positive, is waiting on test results, or is showing symptoms of COVID, please keep your child at home," said Okeechobee School District Superintendent Ken Kenworthy. "The days will be excused and all work can be made up."

