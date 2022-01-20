Substitute teacher shortage affecting classrooms countywide

School districts across the state are seeing the impacts of COVID-19 in the classroom. This comes as the Omicron variant continues to surge.

Throughout the school year, a number of teachers have called out. In Palm Beach County alone, almost 1,000 teachers were out on Thursday. This number is continuing to rise.

With more teachers out, many substitues said they are being stretched thin. Some said they often teach multiple classes in one overflow classroom.

Palm Beach County art teacher Monica Woodall said the shortage is specifically affecting her students who need consistency.

“We have never had a perfect attendance,” said Woodall. “Any given day you just don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Teacher shortages are also affecting other counties. In Okeechobee County, 31 teachers were out on Thursday. In Indian River County, 106 teachers called out on Thursday.

For substitute teacher, Marc Beckerman, he said he is seeing less substitutes at the schools he is going to.

“Those folks are a little more scared coming into the classroom,” said Beckerman.

Beckerman said he is hoping more people become substitute teachers to help the children.

