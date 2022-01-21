Man found with sledgehammer in skull; Roommate charged

A 23-year-old West Palm Beach man was arrested in connection with the brutal killing of his roommate late last year, detectives announced Friday.

Police said a 25-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was found dead on Nov. 8 at his home located in the 3700 block of Paseo Navarra.

Investigators said just before 7 p.m. on that November evening, a 911 caller stated there was a body under a rug and "blood everywhere" inside the home.

The 911 caller reported that Nikolas Pierce Lafountain, 23, lived at the home but was not the person who was found dead.

West Palm Beach Police spokesman Mike Jachles said they obtained a search warrant and entered the home on Nov. 9 and discovered the victim's body covered by a rug, sleeping bag and other items.

Additional evidence connected to the homicide was discovered on Nov. 10 in a duffle bag in the 3400 block of Parker Ave., according to police.

Lafountain was arrested on Nov. 9 on unrelated charges when he was brought in for questioning in connection with the killing.

Jachles said a medical examiner determined the victim sustained multiple stab wounds and a sledgehammer embedded in his skull.

Investigators said forensic evidence connected Lafountain to his roommate's death.

Lafountain faces one count of first-degree murder and is being held in the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office Main Detention Center without bond.

