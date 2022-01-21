Advertisement

Students learn about entrepreneurship at Riviera Beach Café

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The city of Riviera Beach is cooking up a new concept to teach students about running a business and preparing them for the real world.

Before you sift through the shelves filled with life lessons, novels, and non-fiction stories, and across from the collection of DVDs, Riviera Beach is brewing a new opportunity for young adults in the lobby of the city's public library.

"Me, I'm the latte and cappuccino kind of girl," said Zykeria Lord.

Lord is a post-graduate student now learning life lessons and customer service skills while helping run the Riviera Beach Café.

"This is a great opportunity for kids coming up and to the age of starting work," Lord said.

The city is putting the finishing touches on the brand new cafe which will employ five to six students.

"Everything that I'm about to learn in the cafe program, it can translate into the real world," said student Kevon Rhooms.

The students will be serving sandwiches, gourmet coffee, and cappuccino. But it's also classwork, encouraging entrepreneurship and work readiness skills.

"The program is a year-long program. They walk away with a barista certification, hospitality, and customer service certification," said Valerie Grimsley, the career pathway director for the city of Riviera Beach.

The students will be paid $15 an hour, structuring their work schedule around classes.

"I work the machines, but I'm trying to widen my aspect I want to make everything I want to know how to do everything," Lord said.

A unique and innovative program, empowering students and the community.

"I'm excited to interact with the customers and my co-workers," Rhooms said.

The students are ready to get to work and the Riviera Beach Café, located in the lobby of the Riviera Beach Public Library at 2129 North Congress Avenue, will open Monday at 8 a.m. with remarks from city officials and a ribbon cutting.

