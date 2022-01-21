Viewing for Vensly Maxime held in West Palm Beach

The viewing for Vensly Maxime,14, was held at the Eglise Evangelique Baptiste Par La Foi church in West Palm Beach Friday afternoon.

Maxime went missing on December 22, 2021 and his body was found in a retention pond near the recreation center in Royal Palm Beach on Christmas Day.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Maxime met with a friend after school Dec. 22. The friend told investigators that Maxime complained of feeling ill and they became separated during their walk home and Maxime began acting strange.

Authorities have said their preliminary investigation shows the teen may have suffered a medical episode before going into the water but did not drown.

They're waiting for the medical examiner's office's final toxicology report. The family hasn't been happy with the investigation and believes there is more to the story.

On January 7, 2022, the family held a press conference in front of the retention pond where Vensly’s body was found calling for a full investigation into the teen’s death.

His mother, Cleonie Hercule, spoke publicly for the first time and was filled with emotion.

Hercule has questions why there wasn’t swifter action to find her son in the hours he was reported missing and could have prevented his death.

Maxime’s funeral is scheduled at the church Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

