Advertisement

Viewing for Vensly Maxime held in West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The viewing for Vensly Maxime,14, was held at the Eglise Evangelique Baptiste Par La Foi church in West Palm Beach Friday afternoon.

Maxime went missing on December 22, 2021 and his body was found in a retention pond near the recreation center in Royal Palm Beach on Christmas Day.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Maxime met with a friend after school Dec. 22. The friend told investigators that Maxime complained of feeling ill and they became separated during their walk home and Maxime began acting strange.

Authorities have said their preliminary investigation shows the teen may have suffered a medical episode before going into the water but did not drown.

They're waiting for the medical examiner's office's final toxicology report. The family hasn't been happy with the investigation and believes there is more to the story.

On January 7, 2022, the family held a press conference in front of the retention pond where Vensly’s body was found calling for a full investigation into the teen’s death.

His mother, Cleonie Hercule, spoke publicly for the first time and was filled with emotion.

Hercule has questions why there wasn’t swifter action to find her son in the hours he was reported missing and could have prevented his death.

Maxime’s funeral is scheduled at the church Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Murder of Riviera Beach man Tommy Neal Jr. remains mystery
Student shot at Florida high school near Orlando
Police arrested and charged Kerry Lyn Caviasca with two counts of risk of injury to a minor and...
‘Just eat candy.’ Connecticut teacher left children home alone while she vacationed with boyfriend, arrest warrant says
Florida bill would allow cameras in classrooms, microphones on teachers
$7,000 meant for scammer intercepted in Martin County

Latest News

Man found with sledgehammer in skull; Roommate charged
Citrus growers optimistic despite shortage
Bridge Road safety improvements could begin next week
Woman chased on foot dies after being struck by 2 vehicles in Pompano Beach