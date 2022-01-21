Water circus in Port St. Lucie this weekend

The Water Circus is at Clover Field in Port St. Lucie this weekend. "We are the first traveling water circus in the United States," said Morgaine Rosenthal the show's manager and aerial performer.

Under the blue and white spirally big top circus goers will find aerialists, acrobats, jugglers contortionists dressed as mermaids, clowns and pirates having sword fights. All performing in tight spaces around 35,000 gallons of water

It's Cirque Italia's first time back in South Florida for the first time in five years. "This really feels like a coming home to us because this is where the company was, was born," said Rosenthal.

The 50-plus cast and crew are from all over the world and have multiple roles. "The people who sell you your popcorn, or your tickets will also be in the show and they'll also help put up the tent--tear it down," said Rosenthal.

Believe it or not... They say, anyone, can run off and join the traveling circus, "I like to say that I am inspiring children and adults and showing them that you can you really can do whatever it is that you want to do," said Rosenthal.

Tickets cost around $20 plus taxes and fee. You can get a free child ticket with the purchase of an adult ticket. Parking is in the grass next to Clover Field and costs $5.

