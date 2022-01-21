When will pills to fight COVID-19 be available in Florida?

U.S. regulators in December approved the use of two oral antiviral pills from separate drug makers to fight COVID-19. But when will the pills be available in Florida?

The first pill, a Pfizer drug that Americans can take at home to reduce the risk of hospitalization and death, was approved in the U.S. on Dec. 22.

The second pill, an antiviral drug made by Merck, was approved a day later.

RELATED: COVID testing surge highlights the need for more lab technicians

Both pills are the first U.S. medications that don't require an injection or an IV to help reduce the symptoms related to COVID-19.

Pfizer said last month that trial results show their pill cut rates of hospitalization by nearly 90% among patients with mild-to-moderate infections.

This undated image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication. The drugmaker has said its experimental pill for people sick with COVID-19 reduced hospitalizations and deaths. (Merck & Co. via AP)

Pfizer's pill, known as Paxlovid, is not authorized for the pre-exposure or post-exposure prevention of COVID-19 or for initiation of treatment in those requiring hospitalization due to severe or critical symptoms.

A spokeswoman for CVS said they have started to receive their "initial and limited" allocation of both the Pfizer and Merck pill.

"Currently we are able to dispense prescriptions for these therapies at select CVS Pharmacy locations in 11 states [including Florida]," CVS said in a written statement.

A Walgreens spokeswoman said Friday that supply is limited and "still fluctuating" in Florida and multiple other states.

This week, President Joe Biden announced that the federal government would be giving away 400 million N95 masks to Americans starting next week.

RELATED: Prices soar for N95 masks after new CDC guidance announced

As part of the initiative, both CVS and Walgreens said Friday that N95 masks will be available free of charge in the coming weeks at their locations.

WPTV Senior Reporter Michelle Quesada is working on this story and will have a full report on NewsChannel 5 at 6.

Scripps Only Content 2022