Study says COVID-19 could be spread from vaping

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
A new study shows people are five to seven times more likely to catch COVID-19 if they vape.

Danny Zane started vaping at a young age.

"Probably started vaping late in high school. It's been about 7 years," he said.

Danny Zane said he likes to vape because he enjoys the nicotine.

"I can still smoke and I don't smell bad. It would make sense that it would compromise your immune system a bit. So, I would understand where that would come from," he said after learning about the new study.

Infectious disease specialist, Dr. Kleper De Almeida, said people who are infected with the virus can pass it on through droplets.

"People who vape they produce much more exuberant, a much greater amount of droplets in the air and that is the theory behind the increased spread," he said.

He said vaping and COVID-19 are double trouble to an immune system.

"The theory behind this is that vaping weakens the respiratory system. Makes it more prone to have complications," he said.

So, what are the long-term complications of catching COVID and being an avid vaper or smoker? Right now, it's unclear. But Dr. De Almeida said there are two solutions to the problem, get vaccinated and don't smoke or vape.

