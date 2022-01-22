Woman, child found dead at Port St. Lucie hotel

Two people died at the TownePlace Suites at Marriott hotel in Port St. Lucie, police said Saturday.

When officers arrived at the hotel, they located a man who was trying to make contact with a woman inside a hotel room.

After they received no response at the door, they obtained a room key but discovered the room had a secondary lock inside.

Officers forced entry into the locked room and located the bodies of a woman and child.

According to police, there was no threat to the public and no suspects are at large.

An investigation into the deaths is underway.

