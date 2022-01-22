Woman, child found dead at Port St. Lucie hotel
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Two people died at the TownePlace Suites at Marriott hotel in Port St. Lucie, police said Saturday.
When officers arrived at the hotel, they located a man who was trying to make contact with a woman inside a hotel room.
After they received no response at the door, they obtained a room key but discovered the room had a secondary lock inside.
Officers forced entry into the locked room and located the bodies of a woman and child.
According to police, there was no threat to the public and no suspects are at large.
An investigation into the deaths is underway.
