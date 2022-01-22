Advertisement

Woman dies in Greenacres crash

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A woman died Thursday evening in a Greenacres crash.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Suzanne McClellan, 79, was driving a 2012 Nissan Maxima southbound on Silver Buttonwood Drive, turning left to travel westbound on 10th Avenue North.

McClellan's car traveled into the path of a 2005 Chevrolet Colorado, causing a violent collision.

McClellan was transported to Wellington Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Water circus in Port St. Lucie this weekend
Woman chased on foot dies after being struck by 2 vehicles in Pompano Beach
$7,000 meant for scammer intercepted in Martin County
Lincoln County girl paralyzed after fall off playmat
‘That’s every parent’s worst nightmare’: Young girl paralyzed after fall off playmat
The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office found $500,000 worth of methamphetamine inside a 2003 Ford...
Authorities find $500,000 worth of meth hidden within walls of suspicious vehicle

Latest News

Palm Beach zip code listed as #3 most charitable in the U.S.
Study says COVID-19 could be spread from vaping
TCPalm moving printing operations to Broward County
Florida's coronavirus deaths surge to 605 rise in week but cases' down 48.7% to 288,638