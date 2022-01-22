Woman dies in Greenacres crash
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
A woman died Thursday evening in a Greenacres crash.
According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Suzanne McClellan, 79, was driving a 2012 Nissan Maxima southbound on Silver Buttonwood Drive, turning left to travel westbound on 10th Avenue North.
McClellan's car traveled into the path of a 2005 Chevrolet Colorado, causing a violent collision.
McClellan was transported to Wellington Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased.
The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.
