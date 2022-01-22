Woman and small child found dead at Port St. Lucie hotel

Port St. Lucie police said two people died at TownePlace Suites at Marriott hotel in Port St. Lucie.

When officers arrived at the hotel they located a man who was trying to make contact with a woman inside a hotel room.

When they received no response at the door, they obtained a room key, but discovered the room had a secondary lock inside.

Officers forced entry into a locked room on Saturday and located the bodies of a woman and small child.

According to police, the scene is secure, there is no threat to the public and no suspects are at large.

An investigation into the deaths is underway.

